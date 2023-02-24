Instructions

1. Place the butter and chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl, and heat on high for 1 minute. Stir, and then heat for 30 seconds; repeat until chocolate is melted.

2. Beat the brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract together on medium speed, and then blend in the chocolate mixture.

3. Add the cocoa powder, flour, baking powder, and salt, and mix on low until combined. Cover bowl with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 2 hours.

4. Preheat oven to 325 F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. Scoop 12 tablespoons of dough onto each cookie sheet.

5. Bake for 12 minutes, remove from oven, and top each cookie with 1 piece of chocolate and 1 piece of marshmallow. Bake for another 4 minutes, and let cool for 5 minutes before placing on wire racks to cool completely.