Nominating petition forms and informational packets are available at the library Information Desk for candidates interested in serving on the Bethlehem Public Library Board of Trustees. You can also download a packet from the Board of Trustees page at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/board-of-trustees. There are two seats on the 2023 ballot, currently held by incumbents Mark Kissinger and Caroline Brancatella, who are both seeking re-election.

Petitions will need at least 94 signatures of voters residing in the Bethlehem Central School District. Petitions must be filed with the District Clerk, Bethlehem Central High School, 700 Delaware Ave., Delmar by 5 p.m. on April 17. The election will be held Tuesday May 16.

Paws to Read

Learning to read, especially out loud, can be scary. A friendly face, particularly one with a wagging tail, can help ease reading jitters and build confidence. Our Paws to Read pups will listen calmly and quietly as children in grades K-5 practice their reading skills.

Our next Paws to Read drop-in session will be held Friday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sessions continue in March and April. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com for additional dates and times.

Registration is not required. Each child will have a chance to read a book of their choice. Bring a favorite or pick one from the library shelves.

Weather closings and delays

In the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening. Weather conditions can occasionally cause icing near the entrances and curbside pickup area that could lead to closure even when the town roadways are clear. Call ahead at (518) 439-9314 if you are unsure. Information may also be available on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

— Kristen Roberts