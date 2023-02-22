DELMAR — More than 3,200 people participated in Bethlehem Central’s 2022-23 School Climate Survey, including 2,252 students in grades 5-12 from the district’s seven schools, all of which administrators released last week.

The 72-question survey included responses about school safety, facilities, peer relations, social and emotional support, alcohol and drug use, and school discipline. The 2022-23 survey was open from January 9-20.

“Despite the pandemic, our results over the last several years have been largely consistent and mostly positive. The survey data continue to reflect a student population that has a strong rapport with BC teachers and staff, with students saying they feel safe, supported and engaged at school,” said Superintendent Jody Monroe. “While this information points to the quality of staff we have here at BC and the resiliency of students in general, we are keenly aware of the importance of looking closely at data points or trends within the survey by grade level and demographic subgroups. That is what our administrative team will be working on.”

In addition to the student survey, parents and staff — both instructional and support staff — answered similar surveys during the two-week period in January.

Highlights

Student Survey Highlights

Percentage of individuals responding “Agree” or “Strongly Agree”

89% of students say they feel safe at school (90% – 2019; 86% – 2022)

75% of students say they are happy to be at school (80% – 2019; 81% – 2022)

81% of students say they feel socially accepted (84% – 2019; 82% – 2022)

88% say teachers are available when they need to talk to them (87% – 2019; 90% – 2022)

76% say they are involved in sports, clubs, and other school activities (75% – 2019; 74% – 2022)

89% say they have lots of chances to be part of class discussions or activities (91% – 2019; 90% – 2022)

51% say they believe the school is comfortable all year round (44% – 2019; 48% – 2022)

27% say they know students who use/try alcohol or drugs while at school or school-sponsored events (33% – 2019; 24% – 2022)

39% say they know students at this school who think it is okay to smoke cigarettes or vape (52% – 2019; 39% – 2022)

37% say they know students at this school who think it is okay to get drunk (43% – 2019; 31% – 2022)

36% say they know students at this school who think it is okay to try drugs (46% – 2019; 33% – 2022)

35% say they know students who often spread mean rumors or lies about others at this school on the internet (35% – 2019; 32% – 2022)

55% say students talk about the importance of understanding their own feelings and the feelings of others (52% – 2019; 59% – 2022)

Surveys were administered in Dec. 2019, Jan. 2022 and Jan. 2023. There was no School Climate Survey in the 2020-21 school year.

Parent Survey Highlights

Percentage of individuals responding “Agree” or “Strongly Agree”

92% say the school notifies parents or guardians effectively in the case of a schoolwide emergency (90% – 2019; 94% – 2022)

94% say the school takes effective measures to ensure the safety of students (92% – 2019; 91% – 2022)

93% of parents say they feel their child is safe at school (93% – 2019; 92% – 2022)

83% say the school encourages them to be an active partner in educating their child (80% – 2019; 80% – 2022)

77% say the school has quality programs for their child’s talents, gifts, or special needs (79% – 2019; 74% – 2022)

84% of parents say staff at the school care about what families think (81% – 2019; 80% – 2022)

50% say they usually hear from the school when their child does something good at school (43% – 2019; 47% – 2022)