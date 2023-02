DELMAR — The eagle that sat on the memorial at the Bethlehem Veterans Memorial Park on Delaware Avenue was removed a few weeks ago by workers from the Bethlehem Highway Department after it sustained damage in recent storms. The Eagle was installed in 1964 and deteriorated to a point it had to be replaced, according to Bethlehem Highway Superintendent Marc Dorsey. Dorsey said the town has bid for and is ordering a replacement hopes it will be ready for Memorial Day.