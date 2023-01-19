Scams to steal your personal information are at an all-time high. The need to safeguard important personal documents such as your Social Security card continues to be very important.

A Social Security card is not an identification document. In many situations, you only need to know your Social Security number (SSN). Your physical card is not necessary for most business needs.

Do you need evidence for work? There are several documents you can use instead of your card. Other acceptable evidence includes the following:

• Birth Certificate

• Permanent Resident Card or Alien Registration Receipt

• Employment Authorization Document.

• Form I-94 or Form I-94A.

You do not need to show your physical card to apply for certain benefits. You can simply provide your number for benefits like:

• Housing

• Health insurance

• Food assistance

You should also know your physical card is not required as evidence for the Department of Motor Vehicles or Driver License (REAL ID). The only state that requires a physical card is Pennsylvania. For all other states, other acceptable evidence includes:

• W-2 forms

• Form SSA-1099

• Non-SSA-1099 forms

• Pay stubs

Keeping your card at home reduces the risk of loss or theft – and helps you keep your information safe.

The writer is with the Social Security Administration in Albany.