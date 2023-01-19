BETHLEHEM–

Bethlehem library patrons got back to the business of borrowing in 2022, with the number of items in circulation finally reaching pre-pandemic numbers. Below are some of your most-loved loans of 2022.

Up first is our most-borrowed novel: “French Braid” by Anne Tyler, a joyful journey deep into one Baltimore family’s foibles.

The most-borrowed DVD of 2022? “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” brought a new generation of Ghostbusters into the game.

In non-fiction, this title rose to the top in 2022: “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, singer and guitarist of the musical project Japanese Breakfast. Her memoir touches on family, food and grief as she recounts her relationship with her late mother.

Readers couldn’t get enough of Holly Jackson’s twisty crime thriller “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” which was the most-borrowed YA title of 2022.

In the latest of the Dork Diaries series, middle school drama queen Nikki Maxwell imagines all of her friends and family as fairy tale characters, making “Tales From a Not-So-Happily Ever After” by Rachel Renee Russell the most-borrowed children’s book in 2022.

Although laptop computers and WiFi hotspots continue to be the most borrowed items in our Library of Things collection, the Nintendo Switch consoles are tops when it comes to things purely dedicated to entertainment.

With brand-new digs in 2022, The Children’s Museum at Saratoga was the place to be, making it the most-borrowed museum pass of the year.

Our reading room was once again a place to relax and linger in 2022. With so many periodicals to choose from, which one saw the most checkouts? The perennial favorite – People magazine.

In e-books, “The Girl in His Shadow: A Novel” by Audrey Blake topped the most-borrowed list in 2022 for fiction. This historical fiction novel centers on one woman who believed in scientific medicine before the world was ready to believe in her.

The much-talked about memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by former child actor Jennette McCurdy details her struggle with fame and her relationship with an overbearing mother, making it the most-borrowed non-fiction e-books of 2022.

The suspenseful and supernatural “Gallant” by V. E. Schwab was the most-borrowed digital YA title of 2022.

Dav Pilkey was back on top again with “On Purpose: Cat Kid Comic Club Series, Book 3,” which was the most-borrowed children’s e-book of 2022.

Downloadable audiobooks have quickly replaced CDs as the preferred way to listen to books. In the top spot for most-borrowed fiction titles for 2022 is “The Maid: A Novel” by Nita Prose.

Today’s graphic novels take a visual approach to storytelling that appeals to people of all ages. Bethlehem’s most borrowed graphic novel of 2022 was “Heartstopper, Vol. 4” by Alice Oseman.

Clearly people were in a mood to organize in 2022 with “Real Simple Organizing Basics: Declutter Now!” to most-borrowed digital magazine of the year.

Visit our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org to search the catalog for your copy of these popular titles. We can’t wait to see what’s popular in 2023!

— Kristen Roberts

Bethlehem Public Library