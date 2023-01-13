Dips, small bites and other finger foods are staples when the game is on because they can be eaten easily in front of the big screen. Utilizing one or more slow cookers to prepare such items creates more time to watch the game, stock the cooler with refreshments and ready the home theater. Slow cookers also can keep meals warm on the buffet table.

These recipes for “Pepperoni Pizza Dip with Breadstick Dippers” and “Big Al’s Hot and Sweet Sausage Sandwich” from “Crock*Pot® 365 Year-Round Recipes” (Publications International, Ltd.) from the Crock*Pot Kitchens make great game day meals. Adjust as needed for the game day crowd.