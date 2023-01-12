Create a resume that will catch the eye of a potential employer with Cypress Resume. This new online service, offered for free to library patrons, can be accessed at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org. From the home page, click on the “Research” tab and look for the Cypress Resume link alphabetically.

With Cypress Resume, you can craft a professional-quality resume in three simple steps.

1. Enter your name, contact information, work history and education.

2. Choose the title of your desired job or simply the skill set you wish to highlight.

3. Choose from a collection of concise and professional job statements to ensure your resume will stand out.

That’s it! In just a matter of minutes you will have a great-looking, well-written resume that will give you the edge in today’s ultra-competitive job market.

Paws to Read

Learning to read, especially out loud, can be scary. A friendly face, particularly one with a wagging tail, can help ease reading jitters and build confidence. Our Paws to Read pups will listen calmly and quietly, as children in grades K-5 practice their reading skills.

Paws to Read drop-in sessions are available Monday, Jan. 16, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 30, from 4-5:30 p.m.; and Friday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Registration is not required. Each child will have a chance to read a book of their choice. Bring a favorite or pick one.

Storytime

anytime kits

The library has a limited number of early literacy kits for families with children up to age 5. These kits include special story time goodies like a book, egg shaker, scarf, bubbles, snack containers and more and are co-sponsored by the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library.

Enjoy some fun-filled learning time when you pair these kits with our Storytime Online collection here: www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/storytime-online-activities.

Storytime kits are available to families in the Bethlehem Central School District. Sign up at bethlehempubliclibrary.org/take-home-activity-kits.

— Kristen Roberts