Ring in the New Year with us (at a family-friendly hour) at the First Night Bethlehem Celebration Saturday, Dec. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m. We’ll be joining the festivities at the Four Corners with photo props, giveaways and coupons for free books for children and teens.

First Night Bethlehem is a free, all-outdoor event for all ages. Stop by and enjoy roving entertainment by Luke McNamee and the annual The Ice Man Custom Ice Sculpture, this year in front of Delmar Marketplace. Fireworks will light the night at 6:30 p.m.

Holiday closings

Remember to stock up on your favorite books, movies and videogames before the long New Year’s weekend. The library will be closed Sunday and Monday, Jan. 1-2, for New Year’s. Doors will close at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31.

Join ‘Gilded Ones’ author talk

Our upcoming author talk with New York Times bestselling author of “The Gilded Ones” series Namina Forna has been rescheduled to take place Saturday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. Forna will be discussing her second installment in the series, “The Merciless Ones.”

In “The Gilded Ones,” readers are introduced to 16-year-old Deka, who lives in fear and anticipation of the blood ceremony that will determine whether she will become a member of her village. On the day of the ceremony, her blood runs gold, the color of impurity – and Deka knows she will face a consequence worse than death.

The second thrilling installment, “The Merciless Ones,” picks up six months after the conclusion of the first book as war is waging across the kingdom, and Deka and her army must stop the dark force growing in Otera.

This virtual author talk is available exclusively to Bethlehem cardholders. Visit libraryc.org/bethlehempubliclibrary for more information, to register for upcoming talks or to view past discussions.

Bundle up!

Brrrr! It’s cold outside, which makes it a perfect time to hunker down under some blankets and enjoy a good book. Not sure what to read next? Sign up to receive one of our Book Bundles.

— Kristen Roberts