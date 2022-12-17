Domestic charges in Ravena

RAVENA — Albany County Sheriff’s Department investigation leads to the arrest of a Coeymans man on charges stemming from a domestic incident.

On Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to a Oakbrook Manor residence in the Village of Ravena for a report of a domestic dispute involving a mother, father and two young children. There is an active full-stay-away order of protection against the father, protecting the mother and two young children.

According to police, The victim reported that Thomas J. Baffuto entered her home and, following a verbal altercation, did place his hands around the victim’s neck in an attempt to strangle her.

Baffuto left the residence prior to deputies arrival with the 8-month old child. Baffuto was located by the City of Kingston Police with the child in his custody.

Baffuto was charged with burglary and criminal contempt, both felonies, and criminal obstruction of breathing, custodial interference, and two counts of criminal contempt, all misdemeanors.

Baffuto was arraigned in the Town of Coeymans Court in front of the Judge Rocco Persico and was released on his own recognizance to appear back in the court on December 15.

Crash, charges

at Rolling Hills

SELKIRK — On Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 8:08 a.m. Albany County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a personal injury auto accident at the Rolling Hills Mobile Home Park in the Town of Coeymans.

Responders located a Nissan 350Z with extensive damage that had struck a residence, causing injuries to two passengers in the vehicle. Witnesses reported the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed through the park immediately preceding the collision.

The driver, Sean P. Campbell Jr., was located near the scene and showed several signs of intoxication. Campbell failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Further investigation and testing determined that he had been driving with a 0.22 percent BAC, as well as a revoked license for a previous DWAI by alcohol conviction. One passenger was transported to Albany Medical Center due to her injuries, and is currently in stable condition.

Campbell was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, aggravated DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors and reckless driving and imprudent speed, both violations. He was released on appearance tickets and is due back in Coeymans Town Court at a later date. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Guilderland man arrested on child sex charges

GUILDERLAND- On Friday Dec. 2, State Police arrested Gregory Bonadio, 32, of Guilderland, for attempted rape, attempted criminal sexual act and attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor, all felonies. Investigators arrested Bonadio with the assistance of Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

During an investigation, it was determined that Bonadio made arrangements and traveled to an agreed location in Guilderland to meet with what he believed to be a 13-year-old for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Bonadio was arrested and processed at SP Latham. He was arraigned at the Guilderland Town Court and sent to the Albany County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $15,000 bond.

Check fraud on Krumkill Road

SLINGERLANDS – Bethlehem police responded to a call at a Krumkill Road residence to investigate the theft from a bank account via a fraudulent check on Monday, Nov 21.

The victim said he went online, like he does every morning, to check his bank account and found that his account was overdrawn by $818. He also noticed that there was a check cashed for $4,932.50 that was written out to Zyasia Hilts, a person he does not know. The check number matched the one he wrote to Verizon and put in his mailbox eight days earlier, but that check was for $94.08.

The victim also said he observed on his surveillance camera the daughter of one of his neighbors and another man walk up to his mailbox after going to his neighbors. He said he was unsure if she took anything out.

After an investigation, detectives determined that Hilts, 21, of Watervliet, cashed the check. She turned herself into police on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and was charged with grand larceny and possession of a forged instrument, both felonies.

Hilts was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled back in court on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

DWI on Delaware Avenue

DELMAR – On Sunday, Dec 4 at approximately 3:22 a.m. Bethlehem police observed a 2017 white Honda Accord traveling westbound without adequate lights. The officer performed a traffic stop on Crannell Avenue and observed the driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old Delmar man, had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

He was given field sobriety tests and failed two of three and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

The man was taken into custody and at the police station provided a breath sample that returned a .10 percent BAC. He was charged with DWI, issued traffic tickets, given a bill of particulars and given a courtesy ride home.

The man will be in Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Hitchhiker picked up for warrant

GLENMONT – On Sunday, Dec. 4 at approximately 11:11 p.m., Bethlehem police observed a man standing on the shoulder of Route 9W trying to hitchhike.

The officer offered to provide a ride to the City of Albany pending a check of his ID. The check returned that Thomas Rockwell, 60, of Catskill, had an outstanding warrant from State Police.

He was processed and transported to meet a State Police trooper. He was transported to Stockport Town Court to face the original arrest charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.

Slashed tires lead to felony charges

DELMAR – A dispute led to a Troy woman being charged with criminal mischief.

On Friday, Nov. 11 at approximately 6:51 a.m., Bethlehem police responded to the parking lot of a local business to investigate vandalism done to an SUV. Upon arrival the officer observed that the two rear tires were flat from being slashed. The alleged victim told police that she had stayed at a friend’s house overnight and left the house then noticed the vehicle was not driving correctly and pulled over.

After an investigation and interview of Amal Ahmed, 27, she turned herself in to Bethlehem police and was charged with criminal mischief, a felony.

Ahmed was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled back in court on Wednesday, Jan 3.