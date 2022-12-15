Learn about 3D printing

There are still some spots left for an upcoming demonstration of our new 3D printer – the MakerBot Method.

The MakerBot Method is just as user-friendly as our original printer, with some notable improvements, including dissolvable supports, a non-stick build plate, enclosed build space, video monitoring and more. Build your own 3D files or download a ready-to-print file from www.thingiverse.com.

Demonstrations of the printer will take place in half-hour sessions Saturday, Dec. 17. We will show you how to select, size and send your projects to the printer, as well as how to change the filament to get a different look. Sessions take place in the Board Room. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to check availability and to sign up.

Ready to start printing on your own? Studio Makerspace time can be booked in two-hour blocks on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays up to two weeks out through our Book a Space webpage.

Explore all of the ‘extras’ at the library

Did you know your Bethlehem library card lets you borrow from our vast collection of books, movies and more and also gives you access to the 28 other libraries in the Upper Hudson Library System? Prefer to go digital? Our e-book and e-audiobook collection includes thousands of titles and is expanding all the time. We also offer video streaming services and a huge selection of online learning tools. When you borrow instead of buy, you can save hundreds of dollars a year!

The library is about more than books and media, though, and even if you are already a frequent library user, you might not be aware of all these “extras” we offer:

Programs, concerts and events for the whole family – from early literacy and book discussion groups to craft and sewing classes.

Laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots to borrow for digital access on the go.

Online language-learning and citizenship resources.

On-site printing, copying and faxing.

Employment resources.

One-on-one tech help.

24-hour WiFi at 5 locations throughout town.

An expansive Library of Things where you can borrow board games, household tools, musical instruments, telescopes and more.

Passes that offer free admission to dozens of area museums.

Most importantly, we are a community gathering place where EVERYONE is welcome. If you have any questions, we’re here to help. Give us a call at (518) 439-9314 or email [email protected].

We look forward to your next visit to Bethlehem Public Library and can’t wait for you to discover all the great library services available to you!

Holidays, closings and other reminders

The library will be closed Saturday-Monday, Dec. 24-26, for the Christmas holiday, and Sunday and Monday, Jan. 1-2, for New Year’s. Doors will close at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31.

In the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening. Weather conditions can occasionally cause icing near the entrances and curbside pickup area that could lead to closure even when the town roadways are clear. Call ahead at (518) 439-9314 if you are unsure. Information may also be available on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org.