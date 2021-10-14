The League of Women Voters, Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce and Spotlight News present a forum featuring the Candidates seeking the Bethlehem Town Supervisor on Oct 14.

The event will also feature statements from Candidates for Town Highway Superintendent. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event will be livestreamed on and recorded for Spotlight Newspapers’ Youtube Channel. THERE IS NO IN-PERSON AUDIENCE FOR THIS EVENT.

Highway Statements will begin at 7 p.m. then a small break then Town Supervisor candidate session will begin.

The candidates will appear together, but there will be no live audience this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Voter’s and Business owner’s Questions were submitted to via a digital lockbox and the same will be asked of all supervisor candidates. The Lockbox for all questions closed at 11:00 pm on October 11.

Highway Candidates will only be making statements.

Our YouTube Channel is here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsicCuwV6ouQzd0Ga9iiWQA

The Event link is here:

https://youtu.be/whgzOX-4_GM