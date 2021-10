DELMAR — New York Times bestselling author Jean Hanff Korelitz will join the Bethlehem Public Library for a virtual talk Sunday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m.

Korelitz is the author of seven novels, including “The Plot,” which was featured on The Tonight Show as the Fallon Summer Reads 2021 pick.

A new novel, “The Latecomer,” will be published on May 31, 2022.

Registration for the talk is currently open. Visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.