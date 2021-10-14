DELMAR — Venezuelan composer José Luis “Cheo” Pardo joined Bethlehem Central High School students for a virtual conversation about his long musical career on Tuesday, Sept. 28, as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Pardo delighted the audience in a candid conversation filled with his anecdotes as an aspiring musician, from high school to his current production studio in New York City.

The Grammy Award-winning guitarist and producer spoke about his inspirations, Latin music and new artists. He spoke of the creative process behind both his work as part of the band “Amigos Invisibles” and as a solo artist. And he provided insight on his work behind his album, “Sorpresa” and the popular song “La Que Me Gusta.”

The students particularly enjoyed hearing about his favorite memories including performing with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra, having a power outage during a concert, and being invited to perform in Central Park among other New York City bands.