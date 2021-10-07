DELMAR — The League of Women Voters of Albany County, the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce and Spotlight News invite Bethlehem voters to watch a live streaming of political candidates running for local office on two nights, Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 14.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the political forum shifts to a virtual venue that allows local voters to listen to each candidate from the comfort and safety of their homes. The live streaming event will support incoming questions through a dedicated link. You can find the links on our corresponding advertisement on Page 16 of this week’s edition.

“We appreciate all candidates for participating,” said John McIntyre, publisher of Spotlight Newspapers. “Citizens running for public office is the basis of our democracy.”

Town Board candidates — incumbents Democrat Maureen Cunningham and Republican Jim Foster, challengers Democrat David DeCancio and Republican James Carriero — will answer questions on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Town Supervisor candidates — incumbent Democrat David VanLuven and Republican challenger Paul Heiser — will answer questions on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Highway Superintendent hopefuls incumbent Democrat Marc Dorsey and former highway superintendent Republican John “Tiger” Anastasi will each share a statement before the town supervisor session.

Each event will be streamed from 7 to 8:30 p.m. A recording will be available on our channel after the Live event.

Candidates’ answers will be no more than 90 seconds, each speaking in rotating order determined by drawing lots. Candidates are strongly encouraged to focus on the issues, not personalities.

The event will be streamed and recorded on Spotlight Newspapers’ YouTube Channel.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsicCuwV6ouQzd0Ga9iiWQA

To submit a question to the Town Board Candidates, use the link below:

https://tinyurl.com/Oct12SubmitQuestions

The Lockbox for Town Board questions closes at 11:00 pm on October 9.

To ask a question to the Town Supervisor candidates submit it online by the link below:

https://tinyurl.com/Oct14SubmitQuestions

Highway Candidates will only be making statements. The Lockbox for all questions closes at 11:00 pm on October 11.