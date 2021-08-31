DELMAR – Bethlehem police arrested a Glenmont man for an Aug. 23 accident on Kenwood Ave that left a 46-year-old Delmar woman with a head injury.

William J. West, 26, of Glenmont, was charged with one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. West was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Bethlehem Court on Sept. 21.

Bethlehem detectives developed information from witnesses in the area and began efforts to locate the vehicle that had left the scene. They determined and identified a 2021 Dodge Ram pick-up truck was traveling westbound at the time of the crash and that the passenger side mirror of the vehicle had struck the pedestrian in the head.