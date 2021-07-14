DELMAR – A rupture in a water main near 99 Delaware Ave forced Bethlehem DPW crews to shut down water service this morning to businesses and residences in the area. The break was located across the street from McDonald’s and next to Bank of America.

The break was discovered earlier in the morning and crews had to shut the water off around 9:30 am. Lack of shutoff valves on that line forced the crews to shut off water service to a larger area to repair the line. Service was restored just before 1 pm.

McDonald’s never lost service because they were fed by a different main, but 99 Delaware Ave to Euclid Ave, including all the businesses in Delaware Plaza were without water.

According to DPW Commissioner George Kansas, the 10-foot section of pipe was part of a line that was installed in the early 1960’s and was buried under a cement communications conduit, which made the job more challenging.