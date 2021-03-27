GLENMONT — A vehicle was run off the road in Glenmont Sunday evening, March 14, leaving its occupants leaning off the side of the roadway.

The Bethlehem Police Department received a call around 5:50 p.m., for a vehicle off the road on Glenmont Road, near the River Road intersection. Due to the unstable vehicle with the occupants still inside, the Selkirk Fire Department was dispatched at 6:15 p.m. to assist in removing the occupants from the vehicle.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle from the passenger side to prevent it from rolling down the hill.

Chains were then attached to the driver side of the vehicle and connected to a rescue vehicle to further prevent the vehicle from moving.

“It was just precautionary,” said Selkirk Fire Assistant Chief Phil Peters. “If we tried to take the occupants out, the vehicle could have slid or actually overturned.”

According to a Bethlehem police statement, officers said they found a 2019 Kia Sorrento leaning off the roadway.

“Through investigation it was discovered that an unknown make/model vehicle was heading east on Glenmont Road and did cross the double-yellow line into the westbound lane that the Kia was travelling in,” stated the police report.

Police said the Kia then made an evasive maneuver to avoid a collision, causing it to leave the roadway and come to a rest leaning on the side of the road.

Firefighters assisted in helping the two occupants out of the vehicle once it was stable for the occupants to exit.

The vehicle was brought back up to the road by Roberts Towing.

Glenmont Road was closed during the incident and traffic was diverted to Anders Lane.

There were no injuries reported and no tickets have been issued.