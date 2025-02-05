ALBANY — Federal officials have contacted Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple about the availability of space in county facilities for housing immigrant detainees, Apple recently confirmed.

While the Albany County Sheriff’s Office is not barred from working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Apple said the county follows a strict policy regarding detainer requests.

“I will only take somebody if they have an actual judge and magistrate signature on it, and that’s how we roll,” Apple said.

The inquiry comes as federal immigration enforcement efforts have increased, prompting officials across upstate New York to assess their role in detaining individuals on behalf of the federal government. Apple, a Democrat, had noted during President Donald Trump’s first term of office how his office had a strained relationship with ICE and recently added that the county does not honor the federal agency’s detainer requests without a signed judicial warrant.

Albany County has addressed similar issues in the past. In 2018, when federal officials sought to house detained asylum-seekers in county facilities, Apple worked with Albany Law School’s Immigration Law Clinic to ensure detainees had access to legal counsel.

Apple has served as Albany County Sheriff since 2011, following a career that began in 1987 as a corrections officer. Over the years, he has held positions ranging from investigator to patrol commander, eventually leading the department.

Under his leadership, the sheriff’s office has launched initiatives such as the Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (S.H.A.R.P.) and the establishment of a homeless shelter within the county jail, aimed at helping individuals transition out of the criminal justice system.

His approach to community-based law enforcement has drawn national recognition. In 2024, Apple was named National Sheriff of the Year by the National Sheriffs’ Association, distinguishing him among more than 3,000 sheriffs nationwide.

As discussions over immigration enforcement continue, Albany County officials are weighing their responsibilities while maintaining their existing policies on detainer requests.