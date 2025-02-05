Central Warehouse closer to gone

ALBANY — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced the Advance Albany County Alliance has finalized the purchase of the Central Warehouse property from CW Skyway, an LLC owned by Redburn Development Partners.

According to a statement shared Friday, Jan 31, McCoy called the acquisition a “significant milestone” in the county’s plan to demolish the existing structure and redevelop the area into a community resource.

“This purchase marks the beginning of the end for Central Warehouse,” McCoy said. “The building has not just been an eyesore but a safety hazard and symbol of neglect in our community. That is why Albany County has taken decisive steps to acquire the property and move forward with its demolition. This prime property has so much untapped potential, and I look forward to leading its revitalization.”

Albany County has been awarded $10 million in funding through the Empire State Development Restore NY program, with support from Governor Kathy Hochul and state partners. This is in addition to the $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds provided by the county for the project.

The Central Warehouse, an 11-story structure built in 1927, was originally designed as a state-of-the-art refrigeration warehouse.