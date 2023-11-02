Construction Update

The front foyer, entrance, and book drop will be closed until January. Please use the Prospect Street entrance and book drop until further notice.

Strange History from the Erie Canal at Schoharie Crossing

Please register to attend this program, led by David Brooks, the Education Director at Schoharie Crossing Historic Site, located in Fort Hunter. On Thursday. Nov. 2, beginning at 6:30 p.m., we’ll hear strange bits of history that feature murder, mayhem, arson, accidents and more! This presentation uncovers aspects of the site’s history related to the canal, railwoad, and people that otherwise may never be known.

International Games Month: Magic & More

Ages 13 and up are invited to join us at 1:30 p.m., Sat. Nov. 4 for Intro to Magic the Gathering for beginners from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. Pack up your Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards for this International Games Month event. Bring your own card decks to challenge other players, compare collections, and make some trades. There will be snacks, so please register.

Social Security: The Unconventional Truth for a Better Retirement

You only get one chance to “get it right” when it comes to Social Security benefits. Join us at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15 as we try to help attendees better understand how to utilize your benefits to help improve your overall quality of life in retirement.

Lost Radio Rounders: Scoundrels

Join us at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16 for some old-fashioned folk songs, courtesy of the Lost Radio Rounders. Bad people have inspired some very good music, and the Lost Radio Rounders will be entertaining us all with songs of liars, cheats, thieves, and murderers. No registration is required.

Holiday Hours

The library will be closed on Friday, November 10, in observance of Veterans Day. Regular hours will resume at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 11.