SCHENECTADY – Fandom Fest will transform Proctors into a space to celebrate the world of cosplay and so much more from Saturday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Aug. 27. Popular attractions returning this year include Geek Garage, Dragon Dungeon, and Arcade Arcade.

New attractions include a silent disco, a nerdy burlesque show, live SFX monster creation, a gaming tournament by Claim to Fame Entertainment, and a paranormal tour of Proctors. In full support of actors, as they navigate the SAG-AFTRA strike, Fandom Fest will feature a list of popular celebrities Alan Tudyk, Summer Glau, Adrian Paul, Todd Haberkorn, David Barclay, and others.

Two-day and single-day passes are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at fandomfest.org. Single day passes start at $35.