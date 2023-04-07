Academy of the Holy Names
Themed summer programs for girls in grades 4-10 and boys and girls in grades 11-12.
1075 New Scotland Road, Albany
Register now at
Albany JCC Summer Camp
Camp Shalom and Teen camp.
June 26-August 30 for kids entering grades 1-10.
340 Whitehall Road, Albany
Call Drew Katz at (518) 438-6651, ext. 113
or visit www.AlbanyJCC.org
The Arts Center
of the Capital Region
Full-day summer art camp for kids ages 6-17 in a wide variety of artistic media.
265 River St., Troy
Call (518) 273-0552 or visit
Circle of Friends
Preschool
Summer camp for ages 3-5.
2 Bethlehem Court, Delmar
(Location in Ravena, too.)
Call (518) 478-0722 or visit
Camp Gan Israel
Albany
Happy, fun, Jewish learning for ages 3-11 with many fun activities, themed days, trips and Shabbat parties. From July 5-August 15.
Call Devora Mathless at (518) 698-1836
Doane Stuart School
Summer days from June 26-August 18.
Full, half or extended day for ages 2.5-18.
Call (518) 465-5222 or visit
Hudson Valley Community
College (HVCC) Kids on Campus
Summer program with athletics, circus
theatricks, summer academy, tech enrichment, theater and so much more.
Email [email protected] or visit
Robert C. Parker
School
Progressive and project-based program for
pre-K- grade 8 and toddlers.
Visit www.ParkerSchool.org
Woodland Hill
Montessori School
Summer Day Camp for ages 3-12 with fun and creative play, music, arts and exploration.
100 Montessori Place, North Greenbush
Call (518) 283-5400 or visit