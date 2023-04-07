Academy of the Holy Names

Themed summer programs for girls in grades 4-10 and boys and girls in grades 11-12.

1075 New Scotland Road, Albany

Register now at

www.ahns.org/summer-programs

Albany JCC Summer Camp

Camp Shalom and Teen camp.

June 26-August 30 for kids entering grades 1-10.

340 Whitehall Road, Albany

Call Drew Katz at (518) 438-6651, ext. 113

or visit www.AlbanyJCC.org

The Arts Center

of the Capital Region

Full-day summer art camp for kids ages 6-17 in a wide variety of artistic media.

265 River St., Troy

Call (518) 273-0552 or visit

www.ArtsCenteronline.org

Circle of Friends

Preschool

Summer camp for ages 3-5.

2 Bethlehem Court, Delmar

(Location in Ravena, too.)

Call (518) 478-0722 or visit

www.CircleofFriendsPrek.com

Camp Gan Israel

Albany

Happy, fun, Jewish learning for ages 3-11 with many fun activities, themed days, trips and Shabbat parties. From July 5-August 15.

Call Devora Mathless at (518) 698-1836

www.capitalchabad.com

Doane Stuart School

Summer days from June 26-August 18.

Full, half or extended day for ages 2.5-18.

Call (518) 465-5222 or visit

www.DoaneStuartSummer.org

Hudson Valley Community

College (HVCC) Kids on Campus

Summer program with athletics, circus

theatricks, summer academy, tech enrichment, theater and so much more.

Email [email protected] or visit

www.HVCC.edu/kidscamps.com

Robert C. Parker

School

Progressive and project-based program for

pre-K- grade 8 and toddlers.

Visit www.ParkerSchool.org

Woodland Hill

Montessori School

Summer Day Camp for ages 3-12 with fun and creative play, music, arts and exploration.

100 Montessori Place, North Greenbush

Call (518) 283-5400 or visit

www.WoodlandHill.org/summercamp