NIPPERTOWN — More than 1,000 votes were cast in the first round of Nippertown’s March Music Madness, narrowing the field of 64 local bands and musicians to 32.

The tightest contest was decided by just four votes, while other contests were close but not as razor-thin.

The polls opened last Wednesday, and voting closed at midnight on Saturday to determine which artists would move on to the second round. With so many close contests, it’s clear that the competition is heating up, and fans are passionate about their favorite artists.

Round 2 voting started at 10 a.m. (today), Wednesday, March 1, and polls close at midnight on Saturday, March 4. Bands that advance will be announced every Wednesday in The Spot 518 newspaper and on Nippertown.com.

Bands can win various prizes made available by sponsors, including up to $500 cash and more. Prizes also include the following opportunities:

Top Winner: Three-day session at White Lake Music and Bridge Road Entertainment, including recording, editing, and mixing package — all studio instruments, equipment, engineer, pre-session consultation provided.

Top Winner: A spot on the Main Stage of NipperFest 2023.

We have a bunch of great sponsors for this year’s tournament: White Lake Music, Troy Music Hall, Putnam Place, The Hollow Bar + Kitchen, High Peaks Event Production, Cohoes Music Hall, Empire Live, Caffe Lena, Lark Hall, Nanola, The Linda, Guthrie/Bell Productions, New Scotland Spirits and The Hangar on the Hudson. If you’d like to sponsor the tournament, don’t hesitate to contact Jim Gilbert at [email protected]

Prizes will be $500 for the Winner, $300 for the Runner-up, $200 for 3rd and 4th place Semi-finalists, and $100 for 5th through 8th place.