Join us every Thursday at 1 p.m. for a classic movie, and a relaxing afternoon at the library. Come a few minutes early to choose some snacks and a drink, and visit with your fellow movie lovers. Check the library website at www.voorpl.org to see what’s playing this week.

January Book Talks

We’ll be discussing these books in January: Fiction Book Discussion – “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 and/or 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4; Nonfiction Book Discussion – “Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism” by Amanda Montell, 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9; Middle School Book Club – “Fins” by Randy Wayne White, 10:40 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Voorheesville HS Library. All discussions will be held in the library community room, unless otherwise stated. Please register online each month for any of the book discussions. Limited copies of some titles are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and audiobook versions are on Overdrive.

Preschool Storytime

Children ages 2-5, with a caregiver are invited to join us at 10 am, Tuesday, Jan. 10, as we have fun with stories celebrating the new year. — Lynn Kohler