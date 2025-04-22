EAST GREENBUSH — The Rotary Clubs of Southern Rensselaer County and Malta will present a benefit concert featuring Enjoyous on Saturday, April 26, to support St. Paul’s Center, a shelter serving mothers and children in crisis.

Enjoyous, a five-piece group known for its upbeat blend of rock, R&B, and original songs, will perform a set rooted in messages of resilience and community. Proceeds from the event will assist with housing and services provided by the Rensselaer-based nonprofit.

The concert runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at East Greenbush Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1 Gilligan Road. A $15 donation is suggested. Details at www.enjoyous.net.