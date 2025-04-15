ALBANY — Indie rock band Joywave will perform at Empire Live on Thursday, bringing their genre-blending sound to the Capital Region.

The Rochester-based group is known for its mix of electropop and rock and its high-energy stage shows. With a catalog that includes hits like “Dangerous” and albums such as “Permanent Pleasure,” Joywave continues to evolve its sound while maintaining a sharp lyrical edge.

The concert takes place at 8 p.m. at Empire Live, 93 N. Pearl St., Albany. Tickets and more information are available at empirelivealbany.com.