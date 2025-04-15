Let the music heal your soul

When Joy Adler and Dan Zavadil launched the “Energy Diagnostics Podcast,” they set out to bridge the gap between holistic healing and music, two fields they’ve spent their careers intertwining.

The podcast, which debuted earlier this year, features discussions on alternative health practices, energy

work, and the transformative power of sound, offering listeners insight into how these modalities support

personal well-being.

Adler, an award-winning sound healer and songwriter, has spent more than 30 years integrating music with healing. As the founder of Alternative Healing Arts and a longtime educator at the Barbara Brennan School of Healing Science, she has helped shape the field of energy diagnostics, a method of assessing and balancing the body’s energetic system.

Zavadil, a professional bassist and licensed massage therapist, teaches wellness and emotional growth at the Center for Natural Wellness School of Massage Therapy. Their shared background in both healing and music made the podcast a natural collaboration.

Adler’s path to holistic healing began with her mother, a healer in Albany whose work inspired her to seek a scientific understanding of energy work.

Music can bring people into the present moment and shift their energy faster than almost anything else. There’s research showing that attending live music events can actually prolong life. That’s why we incorporate sound healing into so many of our conversations.

— Dan Zavadil

“I needed to understand why my mother’s care had such a profound impact on people,” Adler said. “At the same time, I was transitioning out of the music industry, healing from my own experiences with its exploitative side. I found myself drawn to this world of healing and wanted to bring those lessons back to artists.”

Zavadil’s introduction to holistic health followed a different route. A working musician since childhood, he played in rock bands and recorded albums before experiencing burnout. Seeking something more fulfilling, he enrolled at the Center for Natural Wellness School of Massage Therapy, where he met Adler.

“I immediately saw the connection between music and healing,” he said. “Music had always been my outlet, but learning about energy work helped me understand its deeper impact.”

Zavadil quickly became a standout student, volunteering to be a demonstration subject in-class exercises and diving into the principles of emotional and physical healing. That willingness to explore his own experiences, Adler said, made him a natural teacher. “When someone is as brave as Dan, it creates a ripple effect,” she said. “His classmates evolved alongside him because he modeled transformation in real-time.”

The podcast, which features interviews with practitioners and musicians who integrate healing arts into their work, has become a platform for bridging holistic and traditional medicine. Guests have included Bernadette Yao, a former PBS Zoom star turned sound healer, and Rodolfo Felix, a psychiatrist blending functional medicine with holistic approaches. The conversations highlight an evolving healthcare landscape, where alternative modalities complement traditional treatments.

Adler and Zavadil’s discussions also emphasize the power of music as a healing tool. “Music can bring people into the present moment and shift their energy faster than almost anything else,” Zavadil said. “There’s research showing that attending live music events can actually prolong life. That’s why we incorporate sound healing into so many of our conversations.”

Beyond the podcast, Adler and Zavadil are expanding their reach with two new television shows launching in May on Bold Brave Television, a streaming platform available on Apple, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. One show, also titled “Energy Diagnostics,” will take their work to a broader audience, featuring in-depth interviews with experts in holistic health and live demonstrations of healing modalities. It will air bi-weekly on Mondays at 5 p.m. The other production, “Joy Adler Healing,” is a weekly broadcast that airs each Monday at 3 p.m.

“The podcast allowed us to start the conversation, but the TV show will let us bring those practices directly to people in a more interactive way,” Adler said. “We want to showcase the professionals who are bridging the gap between allopathic and holistic medicine.”

The idea for the show took shape after Adler was featured on the cover of Brainz magazine, a publication that spotlights thought leaders in wellness. That visibility led to discussions about expanding her platform, and soon, the opportunity to host a show emerged.

“It was a full-circle moment,” Adler said. “I started in media back in the late ’90s with a holistic news program in South Jersey and Philadelphia. Now, we get to bring that work to a much larger audience.”

The television show will also include live performances and collaborations with musicians who integrate healing into their work. Rather than focusing solely on discussion, the show aims to create an immersive experience, allowing viewers to witness sound healers, energy workers, and artists in action, demonstrating their crafts and showcasing the tangible impact of holistic practices.

For those new to holistic healing, Adler suggests starting with the podcast’s first episode, which features a seven-minute sound healing session with Yao. “It’s a perfect introduction to what we do,” she said. “Whether it’s energy work, massage therapy, or music, the goal is the same—to support people in living fuller, healthier lives.”

With both the podcast and television show on the horizon, Adler and Zavadil are poised to bring their work to an even wider audience. “People are looking for more than just symptom management,” Adler said. “They want to feel whole. That’s what we’re here to help with.”

Editor’s note: A correction was made to the spelling of Brainz magazine, and added clarification on the two, upcoming television shows.