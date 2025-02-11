BURNT HILLS—Fourteen student musicians from Bethlehem Central School District participated in the Suburban Council Music Festival on Jan. 24-25 at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School. The festival brought together top student musicians from 15 school districts to perform in band, orchestra, choral, and jazz ensembles.

The Bethlehem Central Middle School students selected for the festival were Ethan Barry, Ryder Chiang, Quinn Barry, Emma Decker, Ann Hu, Vasil Kustov, James Richman, Lily Strach, Rachel Wang, Jiayi Wang, and Melissa Yang. Representing Bethlehem Central High School were Michael Jantson, Emerson Lewis-Yates, and Evan Muench.