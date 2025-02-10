92’Riot’s ‘Born This Way,’ Souly Had & Justend’s EP ‘somewhere, ny’ highlight area Hip-Hop scene

ALBANY – WEXT Radio’s Local 518 Show host Andy Gregory has released the latest installment of the “Local 518 Music (and More) Report,” covering the fourth quarter of 2024. The report, spanning October 1 to December 31, continues its role as a comprehensive archive of regional music releases.

Gregory has been compiling these reports for over a decade, serving as a resource for tracking local musical activity. Since 2019, the reports have been used as a guide by The Eddies Music Awards nominating judges to identify original work by Capital Region artists.

Diverse Regional Releases

The latest report includes a broad range of musical styles and formats.

Hard rock and metal: Between Now And Forever released the EP “Awakening,” while Concrete unveiled singles “Illusion of God,” “Scum Tongue,” and “Omnia Occide.”

Punk and alternative: Drug Church’s album “PRUDE” and State Champs’ self-titled release were among the highlights.

Hip-hop and R&B: 92’Riot’s “Born This Way” and Souly Had & Justend’s EP “somewhere, ny” were featured.

Americana and folk: Reese Fulmer & The Carriage House Band released multiple singles, and Brain Medicine introduced “Christian Cows.”

Music Videos and Additional Content

Beyond audio releases, the report also catalogs music videos. Notable entries include “Take Care” by Arrow Through Me, “Awakening” by Between Now And Forever, and “Farewell to Flesh” by Bloodx3.

Accessing the Report

The full “Local 518 Music (and More) Report – 2024 Q4” is available as a free PDF download. Gregory and WEXT encourage listeners to explore and share the document, which includes clickable links to support local artists.

“Get your very own FREE PDF copy of the “Local 518 Music (and More) Report – 2024 Quarter 4” © covering the time period of October 1st to December 31st,” Gregory stated in the report. “The report includes clickable links so you can support every band & artist by listening to and buying their music and merch.”

Download the PDF file at https://bit.ly/TheLocal518Music.