COHOES —Back in Black, the AC/DC tribute band, will perform at Cohoes Music Hall on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Known for recreating the AC/DC experience with high-energy performances, the band has been performing across the nation for over 30 years.

Featuring Tony Sitler on lead vocals, the group performs more than 80 AC/DC songs in a live tribute to the iconic rock band.