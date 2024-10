COHOES — Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney will be performed at Cohoes Music Hall on Friday, Oct. 11.

The show features Tony Kishman, a veteran of the Broadway musical Beatlemania, who performs McCartney’s hits from his time with The Beatles and his solo career.

The concert, known for its multimedia presentation, includes renditions of classics such as “Hey Jude,” “Yesterday,” and “Live and Let Die.”

For more information, visit www.thecohoesmusichall.org.