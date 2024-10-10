Cohoes Music Hall — Saturday, Oct. 12

COHOES—Who’s Next, a tribute band recreating the full concert experience of The Who, will perform at Cohoes Music Hall on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase through the venue’s website, or by phone at 518-434-0776.

Known for their meticulous attention to detail, Who’s Next delivers an authentic tribute to The Who by using exact replicas of the band’s instruments, equipment, and stage attire.

The tribute band has earned recognition for capturing the musical power and energy of The Who’s live performances, with members who bear a striking resemblance to the original band.