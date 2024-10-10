COHOES – The Diamond Cut Horns, a local band featuring a full horn section will perform at the Ukrainian American Club on Saturday, October 12 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Known for covering music from the power horn era of the 1970s to today, the band is composed of seasoned musicians with decades of experience. Their set list includes hits that showcase the energetic and layered sound of the brass instruments.

For more information and upcoming events visit www.diamondcuthorns.com. Like and follow the band on Facebook.