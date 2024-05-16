90s hitmaker Doug Stone to kick off series for his ‘Farewell Tour’

COHOES – Country radio broadcaster and music promoter Kevin Richards’ Country Concerts ‘Close Up’ series is returning for its third consecutive season. Starting out the 2024 series will be 90s hitmaker Doug Stone, who will perform Friday, May 17, 7 p.m., at The Cohoes Music Hall, with opening act, Mark Pierre’s MP3.

Stone, known for hit songs ‘Why Didn’t I Think Of That’ and ‘In A Different Light’ will perform in Cohoes as part of his ‘Farewell Tour’.

“We are lucky to have Doug Stone in our series!” Richards said. “Doug was a consistent hitmaker in the 90s, and I remember playing every one of his hits on my radio show.”

Last year, Richards booked Stone for the ‘Close Up’ series, just one month before Stone officially announced his ‘Farewell Tour’. Stone’s fans can hear him sing and talk in a ‘Live On Stage’ interview, while relieving great stories and bittersweet memories, Richards said.

Additional country stars to appear in the series include Grammy-winning country singer Kathy Mattea (June 7, The Cohoes Music Hall), Grammy-winning music icon and younger sister of Loretta Lynn, Crystal Gayle (Aug. 29, The Wood Theater), T.G. Sheppard (Sept. 21 at The Wood Theater), Pam Tillis (Oct. 20, The Cohoes Music Hall), and returning for his third consecutive year, Billy Gilman (Dec. 1, The Wood Theater) to perform his ‘Christmas & Hits’ show.

Sunday, June 9 at Cohoes Music Hall, Capital Region musicians Courtney Shayne and Jenna Sue will perform the iconic hits from Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn in an ‘Opry-Style’ show, with local opener John Terleckey performing his “Country Gold Tribute” show, starting at 3 p.m.

“This year, we wanted to shine a spotlight on the friendship between Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, with a unique tribute show featuring the talents of Capital Region favorite Jenna Sue, and one of the country’s best Patsy Cline tribute acts, Courtney Shayne.” Richards said. “For a more entertaining presentation that will take audience members back to a Saturday Night at the Grand Ole Opry, we enlisted one of the best Classic country tribute artists, John Terleckey, to sing the songs of the monumental men of country music – Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Sr., and more.”

The country music world has lost many celebrities in recent years, including Loretta Lynn and Kenny Rogers. The tribute concerts, as well as the performances and talks with the country legends, are an important part of the ‘Close Up’ series, Richards said.

Originally from Glens Falls, Richards launched the ‘Close Up’ series in Glens Falls and held the shows at The Wood Theater. Being from the North Country area and launching his radio broadcasting career when he was just 12 at radio station WSCG in Corinth, Richards wanted to do the shows for his hometown, he said.

As the series grew its legendary lineup, Richards ran into scheduling issues in booking the entertainment. With the shows now being held at The Cohoes Music Hall and The Wood Theater, he was able to select dates for the artists who would be available for the series.

“Both theaters, The Cohoes Music Hall and The Wood Theater, provide the perfect — cozy setting for the series – designed to be a ‘living room’ listening experience, for people who want to see and hear every note, plus get the rare experience of the ‘Live on Stage’ interviews before and after each artist’s intimate performance.” Richards said.

Richards greatly appreciates the staff and crew of the theaters for helping him produce the shows. Richards said that the employees at both venues are a delight to work with.

Several ‘Close Up’ events include meet and greets where fans would have the opportunity to meet the country stars either prior to the show or after the event, depending on the individual artist and the artist’s touring schedule. Although not all artists will offer a meet and greet, the fans appreciate meeting the stars when an opportunity arises, Richards said.

Not only is the ‘Close Up’ series an opportunity to see the stars, Richards wanted to showcase the local, talented artists from the Northeast to perform on stage in a professional setting. The performances for the area performers, Richards said, could be used as a stepping stone for the next chapter of their music career.

Mark Pierre’s MP3 is opening for Doug Stone and Jenna Sue, Courtney Shayne, and John Terleckey will perform their own local show.

The band Whiskey River will open for T.G. Shepard and the New England duo Martin and Kelly, will open for Pam Tillis.

Richards said he looks forward to every artist’s experience. To witness their unique talents and listen to their fascinating stories makes each show enjoyable for him.

“I love to hear the stories behind the songs, the stories about their celebrity friends, the inside scoop on show business, and most always a memory that reminds us that these ‘stars’ are just real people that face challenges and struggles just as we do.” Richards said. “I love when the fans tell me that they’ve learned something or experienced a magic moment with their favorite legend- a deeper experience than an average concert.”

Richards reminiscenced on his memorable, inspirational ‘Close Up’ event with country superstar, Randy Travis and his wife, Mary Travis, at The Wood Theater. Randy, who had a near-death stroke and now lives with aphasia, talked and sang at his show after doctors told him that he would never be able to do that again.

Richards and the audience laughed, cried, and sang together with Randy and Mary. Richards, at that particular show, could feel the love in the room for Randy and Mary as they shared their life’s journey with the audience.

Travis’ appearance, to Richards, was the “most emotional inspirational event I ever experienced with a room full of people.”

To learn more about the ‘Close Up’ series can go to kevinrichards.com.