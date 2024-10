TROY – The Lansingburgh Historical Society will host a presentation by Dr. Susan Ouelette, Executive Director of the Hudson Industrial Gateway/Burden Ironworks Museum, on the 1775 Battle for the Fourteenth Colony and the Invasion of Canada.

The talk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the society’s headquarters located at 2 114th St.

Reservations are not required for the event. For additional information, contact John or Mary Ellen at 518-885-4295.