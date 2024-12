COLONIE– Colonie Center came alive on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10:30 a.m. in Center Court with a festive flash mob performance by young dancers from World of Dance Albany, coinciding with Santa’s arrival and the lighting of the tree. The magical kickoff to the holiday season delighted patrons, who entered through the main Regal entrance to witness the celebration.

Photos by Michael Hallisey/ The Spot 518

To see all photos in gallery click here