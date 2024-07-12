Hip-hop legend joins local rapper for unforgettable freestyle

Rain and thunder stole Ohzhe’s moment two years ago, but the Albany-based rapper reigned over an Alive at Five crowd with a performance capped by an impromptu freestyle with legendary hip-hop artist KRS-One on Thursday, July 11.

The Jennings Landing amphitheater was packed from the start. DJ Show made it clear early on that requests for tracks beyond 2010 need not apply. He coaxed the crowd to dance, spinning old-school joints that inspired someone to pull out the cardboard and breakdance. By the time Ohzhe and his crew took the stage, everyone was pressed up against the photographer’s pit.

Ohzhe’s set comprised positive and inspirational tracks from his bag of rhymes. Just before he was about to yield to the headlining act, KRS-One grabbed a mic, rushed the stage, and sparked a give-and-take between the two emcees. Anyone who had a phone held it up high to capture the moment.

