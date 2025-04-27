Pecans can make any recipe better. Whether they add a nutritious crunch to oatmeal, star as the lead ingredient in pecan pie or give cookies that little something extra, pecans elevate the foods they touch.

In this recipe “Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes” from “Simply Scratch” (Avery) by Laurie McNamara, honey-covered pecans are the crowning touch on sweet potatoes, helping to make this side dish one to remember at any special meal.

Twice-Baked

Sweet Potatoes [Serves 4]

2 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed

1 teaspoon olive oil

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons chili powder

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus a pinch

2 tablespoons honey

3⁄4 cup coarsely chopped pecans

Preheat the oven to 400F.

Massage the olive oil onto the sweet potatoes and set them on a small baking sheet. Bake for 1 hour or until a knife glides through effortlessly. Let cool until safe to handle. Keep the oven on.

Halve the sweet potatoes horizontally and carefully scoop out the flesh into a medium bowl. Set the skins aside. Add the butter, maple syrup, chili powder, cinnamon, and 1⁄4 teaspoon of the salt and use a potato masher to mash the filling until smooth.

In a small bowl, combine the honey, pecans, and a pinch of salt.

Place the skins side by side in a small baking dish. Spoon the filling in, dividing it evenly, and top with the honeyed pecans. Bake for 5 minutes. Serve warm.