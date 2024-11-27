Based on Pew Research Center survey highlights

Ninety-one percent of Americans celebrate Thanksgiving. Celebration rates vary slightly by age and immigration status:

Ninety-six percent of adults aged 65 and older celebrate, compared with smaller shares of younger adults.

Ninety-three percent of U.S.-born adults celebrate, as do 88% of immigrants in the U.S. for more than 20 years, 76% of those in the U.S. for 11 to 20 years, and 74% of those in the country for 10 years or less.

Thanksgiving Dinner Plans

Most Americans (74%) plan to have Thanksgiving dinner with others, while 5% plan to dine alone, 2% do not plan to have dinner, and 10% were undecided at the time of the survey. About a quarter of Americans (26%) expect to have dinner with more than 10 people, including 7% with over 20 guests. Smaller gatherings are more common, with 26% dining with 6-10 people, 15% with 3-5, and 4% with 1-2.

Dinner Locations

Thirty-four percent of Americans plan to host or have Thanksgiving dinner at their own home, while 39% plan to dine at someone else’s home. Three percent will celebrate at a restaurant, hotel, or other public venue. Older adults (50+) are more likely to host at home (40%) compared to younger adults under 50 (29%).

Dinner Timing

The most popular time for Thanksgiving dinner is the afternoon. Thirty-six percent of Americans prefer an early afternoon meal (noon-3 p.m.), while 38% prefer late afternoon (3-6 p.m.). Eleven percent prefer an evening meal (after 6 p.m.), and just 1% opt for a morning celebration (before noon). Regional differences emerge, with Midwesterners and Southerners favoring early afternoon, while Northeasterners and Westerners prefer late afternoon. Age also plays a role, with older adults (65+) favoring earlier meals and younger adults under 30 preferring later times.

Showing Gratitude

Gratitude and prayer are common at Thanksgiving dinner. Sixty-five percent of Americans say grace or a prayer, while 69% share things they are thankful for, and 56% typically do both. Religious affiliation impacts these traditions:

Ninety-one percent of White evangelical Protestants say grace, along with 88% of Black Protestants, 74% of Catholics, and 72% of White nonevangelical Protestants.

Fewer among the religiously unaffiliated participate, with 45% of the “nothing in particular” group, 39% of agnostics, and 22% of atheists and Jewish adults saying grace.

Travel Plans

Among those traveling for Thanksgiving, 89% will drive, which translates to 38% of all U.S. adults. Only 2% plan to fly. Most travelers (69%) expect their trip to take less than an hour.

Additional Activities

Thanksgiving traditions extend beyond dinner:

Thirty-five percent of Americans say they are very likely to watch football, while 19% say the same about parades.

Conversation topics include work or school (35%), the election (26%), and pop culture (24%).

Fifteen percent plan to shop for the holidays on Thanksgiving Day, and 19% are likely to donate food or goods.

Few plan to exercise, with 4% playing sports and 3% participating in a turkey trot or community walk.

Politics

Election discussions are more likely among Trump voters (36%) than Harris voters (24%). Among Trump voters, conservatives (39%) are the most likely to discuss the election compared to moderates or liberals (28%). Among Harris voters, liberals (28%) are more likely to discuss the election than conservatives or moderates (20%).