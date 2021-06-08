ALBANY — Vegan food is about to become even more plentiful in Albany.

Dora Philip, owner of The Hollow Bar and Kitchen, knows the work it takes to make vegan food delicious. A vegetarian for over a decade, she has made her name in the 518 plant-based scene with her extensive menu at The Hollow. Now, one of the most recognizable voices in downtown is diving headfirst into a new commitment: a vegan deli, aptly named Subculture.

The new deli will open on Saturday, June 12. Subculture will call the former Berben and Wolff Albany location home; it aims to provide healthy, sustainable and delicious vegan fare to Albany. The deli will also have a wholesale option that will help blanket 518 restaurants and venues with ample plant-based options. Many of the menu options are new, however, fan favorites from Berben and Wolff menus will make an appearance after some revamping.

Subculture is a collaboration between Philip, Joey Berben and Jessica Fuller, owner of The Hot Yoga Spot. After Berben’s previous professional relationship dissolved, he reached out to Philip, who then brought Fuller on board.

“My husband and I are both vegetarian and when we moved up from the city, we were both shocked at the lack of vegetarian options in the area,” Philip said. “When we had the opportunity to open The Hollow, I made it clear to our staff that we wanted to produce quality vegetarian fare that could share the same menu as the beef, chicken and fish options.”

Subculture is a rebirth for Philip and Berben. Philip has been vocal about the strife of the pandemic since the week before March 2020’s original shutdowns. As quickly as she hit “send” on that first viral post, memorably named “The Other Face of Coronavirus,” The Hollow was shuttered for five months. The Hollow enthusiasts (and new customers) followed the journey as she picked up a sander and began a massive renovation on the building sitting in the center of Albany’s biggest entertainment corner. Berben’s journey has also been public; his professional separation from Max Wolff made headlines in late March. At the time, Berben vowed to continue creating vegan fare. Fuller came on board with a ton of franchising and business experience; The Hot Yoga Spot continues to grow throughout the area. Fuller’s business can be seen frequently partnering with Vatrano Avenue’s PWR and Bare Blends, a franchise specializing in smoothie bowls, quick bites and healthy options.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Joey for years and this project just felt right for us,” Philip said, adding The Hollow purchased a lot of its plant-based options from Berben’s wholesale business. “Jumping into vegan from focusing on vegetarianism is exciting because it really does require a special talent to keep it innovative and delicious.”

Philip added the trio hopes to squash some of the existing stigmas around veganism; while vegetarian eating has grown in popularity, veganism is another step forward. Because vegans do not consume anything from animals, including animal byproducts like dairy or eggs, the process to create a dish that could appeal to omnivores is intricate. Philip, once a meat eater, said she’s always been hesitant about including certain animal products on her menu and hires staff with those goals in mind.

“Going plant-based not only helps the planet, but it lessens the cruelty to animals and it has a ton of great health benefits,” Philip continued. “Our journey into plant-based options happened really organically, especially when I think about the journey we’ve had with growing our menu and getting to the point where we’re getting ready for Subculture.”

Philip added the trio is navigating the final throes of Albany’s administration. With the opening less than five days away, she’s is confident about the future of her new business.

“I never imagined when I pushed send on that original post last March that I would become such a voice in Albany,” Philip concluded. Even though The Hollow is still navigating out of the pandemic’s grip, she’s ready to use her voice for something new. “After a year of dealing with every curveball imaginable, it feels good to be coming back.”