The personification of inspiration

In a year filled with challenges and triumphs, the local music scene has been defined by its relentless dream chasers—artists who grind, adapt, and persevere in pursuit of their visions. These individuals embody the spirit of resilience and creativity, inspiring others to follow their own dreams.

Ozymandias “Ohzhe” Merci Morris Jr.:

From anger to art

Ohzhe, a rapper from Albany, exemplifies the transformative power of music. Starting as a teenager channeling anger and bullying into creative expression, he has grown into an artist who uses his craft to inspire and educate. Opening for KRS-One at Alive at Five’s Hip-Hop Night marked a career highlight, reflecting years of grinding and personal growth. His perfectionism drives him to refine his writing process and deliver meaningful performances, reminding others that persistence pays off​.

Margo Macero: Reclaiming strength through adversity

Singer-songwriter Margo Macero’s year was a testament to resilience. A car accident sidelined her career, but through determination and support, she has reclaimed her voice. Collaborating with Jocelyn & Chris during recovery, she turned hardship into art, writing deeply personal music inspired by her struggles. Her triumphant return to the stage is a reminder that even in the face of adversity, passion can reignite the flame of creativity​.

Lil Josiey: A

redemption story

Amsterdam-based artist Lil Josiey channels his past struggles with addiction into music that resonates deeply with his audience. His self-taught approach to production and marketing has garnered him over 100,000 Instagram followers and millions of SoundCloud streams. Josiey’s upcoming album, Catharsis, explores themes of heartbreak, resilience, and faith. Balancing two jobs while pursuing his dreams, he inspires others to embrace their journey and turn pain into purpose​.

Cassandra Kubinski and Sawyer Fredericks: Burning bright on the Grammy trail

The collaboration between Cassandra Kubinski and Sawyer Fredericks on their haunting duet, Burn It Down, captures the transformative power of reinvention. Both artists have faced their own creative crossroads but united to craft a song resonating with fans and industry insiders alike. Their work, which blends folk-rock with raw emotion, stands as a beacon for independent artists proving that authenticity can shine brighter than fame​.

Lion Superboi:

Building bridges

through Afrobeat

Samson Aberonmu, known as Lion Superboi, brings the vibrant sounds of Afrobeat to New York while honoring his Nigerian roots. Balancing his music career with cybersecurity studies and entrepreneurial aspirations, Aberonmu embodies the grind of a multifaceted artist. With plans to release his King of New York EP and organize an Afrobeat festival, he is building bridges between cultures and pioneering a new wave in the local scene​.