Festival returns after six-year hiatus, relocates to Belleayre Mountain

HIGHMOUNT—Mountain Jam, the long-running rock and camping music festival, is set to return after a six-year hiatus. Scheduled for June 20-22, 2025, the festival will take place at Belleayre Mountain, moving from its original location at Hunter Mountain.

This will mark the first Mountain Jam since the COVID-19 pandemic forced its suspension in 2020.

Headliners Khruangbin and Mt. Joy are confirmed, with a third major act to be announced in early 2025. Additional performers include Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Trampled by Turtles, and Michael Franti & Spearhead, as well as Julien Baker & TORRES, moe., Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Dogs in a Pile, Karina Rykman, Kitchen Dwellers, Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge, Mikaela Davis, Upstate, and Shane Guerrette.

The festival’s revival is led by its original founder, Gary Chetkof, in collaboration with the Radio Woodstock team. Mountain Jam was initially launched by Radio Woodstock, the Woodstock, N.Y.-based independent station, and has grown from a single-day event into a multi-day celebration of music.

“Mountain Jam has continuously evolved over the past 20 years,” said Chetkof. “We’re excited to return to a mountain setting, this time with a smaller footprint for a more intimate experience.”

Mountain Jam was a highly regarded rock and camping music festival held annually at Hunter Mountain from its inception in 2005 until 2019. Co-founded by Radio Woodstock and Warren Haynes, guitarist for Gov’t Mule and The Allman Brothers Band, the festival was initially envisioned as a one-day celebration. It quickly grew into a multi-day event that became one of the premier music festivals in the Northeast, drawing fans from across the country.

Past festivals celebrated a mix of rock, jam bands, and Americana, but its lineup was eclectic, expanding over the years to include indie rock, reggae, folk, blues, and even electronic influences. Notable performers included Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Robert Plant, The Allman Brothers Band, The Black Keys, Willie Nelson, Beck, My Morning Jacket, and many others. Over the years, the festival grew from a single stage to multiple stages, allowing for simultaneous performances and a greater variety of acts. The inclusion of family-friendly activities also broadened its appeal.

The festival became synonymous with the Catskills music scene, significantly contributing to tourism and the local economy. However, by the late 2010s, Mountain Jam faced challenges, including rising costs, changes in ownership, and competition from other festivals. After moving to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts—the original Woodstock site—in 2019, the festival paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now via MountainJamFestival.com. Options include general admission, camping, and VIP packages.