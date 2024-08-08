Altamont Fair set to return with a packed schedule of events

ALTAMONT– The Altamont Fair, an annual community staple promising a variety of entertainment, competitions, and educational exhibits for all ages, returns next week, running from Tuesday, Aug. 13 to Sunday, Aug. 18.

Daily events and attractions

Each day of the fair is filled with unique events, starting early in the morning and continuing into the evening. Highlights include the Royal Hanneford Circus, Sherman Lumberjack Shows, and the ever-popular Robinson’s Racing Pigs. The fair also features daily fiber demonstrations, showcasing traditional crafts like spinning, weaving, knitting, and felting.

For those interested in agriculture, there are several animal shows scheduled, including the 4-H Poultry Show, Open ADGA Goat Show, and various equine competitions. The fair also offers a series of culinary competitions, such as the Meatloaf Competition, Savory Apple Side Dish Competition, and Breakfast Sandwich Competition.

Entertainment for all ages

Families can enjoy performances by Dewayne Hill, a comedy magician, and participate in interactive activities like Books in the Barnyard, where children can hear stories and receive a free book. The fairgrounds will also host roaming characters, caricature artists, and the Sea Lion Splash, providing entertainment throughout the day.

Special days and highlights

Opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 13, will feature a discounted admission of $10 for visitors aged 11 and up. The Midway and Carnival will open at 2 p.m., offering rides and games for thrill-seekers. Military Appreciation Day is set for Wednesday, Aug. 14, honoring veterans and active service members.

Throughout the week, fairgoers can also enjoy music performances, Native American storytelling, and hands-on craft sessions with Mrs. Red Shoes. A special highlight includes the Battle of Altamont Pro Wrestling on Saturday, Aug. 17, and the J.M. Productions Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 18.

A diverse musical experience

This year’s Altamont Fair music lineup showcases a mix of local talent and popular tribute bands, ensuring a wide variety of genres and styles for attendees. Whether you prefer country, rock, or acoustic performances, the fair’s musical offerings are set to provide memorable experiences

The Reid Northrup Memorial Stage will host a series of evening performances, starting with Crossfire on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. Union Depot will take the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m., followed by the band Geezer on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m.

The weekend lineup includes Big Sky Country on Friday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m., known for its modern country music sound. On Saturday, Aug. 17, Aquanett, a band celebrated for their ‘80s rock tribute performances, will play at 7 p.m. The stage will close with Tame the Rooster on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m., bringing their energetic rock covers to the fair.

In addition to the main stage, The Tap Room offers a more intimate setting for performances throughout the week. The schedule features artists like Ethan Crowley, who will perform multiple sets from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, and Friday, Aug. 16. He will also be performing on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6 p.m. onward.

Jordan Stoner, another featured artist, will perform on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 10 p.m., and will have several additional performances throughout the week. Jack Kelle will perform afternoon sets from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and Sunday, Aug. 18, with evening performances on Sunday extending until 8 p.m.

Tickets and more information about the fair can be found on the official Altamont Fair website, altamontfair.com.