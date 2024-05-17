8K stadium proposed for Albany’s Parking Lot District

ALBANY – An investment group including local business leaders pitched its proposal to build a $300 million soccer stadium complex in the city’s parking lot district to help lure a Major League Soccer NEXT Pro franchise.

The proposed stadium features an 8,000-seat capacity that can expand to 12,000 for non-sporting events.

Ed and Lisa Mitzen, of Business for Good, joined a group of investors that included real estate developers Jeff Buell and Chris Spraragen, and professional soccer coach Steve Freeman, to announce the proposal on Thursday, May 9. Each of them argued how the stadium would inject new businesses into the beleaguered downtown area.

MLS NEXT Pro, which formed in 2022, is a developmental league that is a tier below the parent MLS league. In 2024, the league will celebrate its third season with 29 teams, 27 MLS-affiliated and two independent.

“We are focused on bringing an MLS NEXT Pro team to Albany,” said Charles Altchek, President of MLS NEXT Pro & EVP, MLS. “We are hopeful that the state and affiliate organizations will work to support the new development and stadium and the surrounding community infrastructure.”

The local group will seek permission from Capitalize Albany to redevelop Liberty Park – currently a sea of underutilized parking lots – in a manner befitting of the Capital of New York State. In addition to use of the land, the group will also seek support of the State in financing the development.

“Soccer popularity is exploding in the U.S., and with the World Cup coming to the U.S. in 2026, the time has never been brighter to make this a reality,” Mitzen said. “The MLS NEXT Pro project will serve as a catalyst for the reinvention of Albany and will be a big part of our efforts to invest in the community in a meaningful way. It’s everything that Albany needs.”

The stadium, being modeled for Liberty Park, will be built in the heart of downtown with mixed-use intentionality. Investors cited how stadiums attract visitors from both near and far, generating significant revenue for local businesses. They cited how the recent collegiate basketball tournament ushered in an influx of visitors who spend money on tickets, food, accommodation, and transportation.

With the new stadium, developers and investors are more likely to invest in projects due to the increased foot traffic and visibility generated by events. This renewed interest will lead to the construction of new residential, commercial, and recreational developments transforming once neglected areas into vibrant, thriving communities.

“More than the money and jobs, Albany needs a morale boost,” Mitzen said. “The new MLS team could re-energize a revival of the entire area and bring back a sense of excitement and pride that the region has been desperately needing.”