ALBANY — Opalka Gallery, in collaboration with Collar Works Gallery and the Artist/Mother Podcast, has announced the fourth iteration of the “Painting at Night” exhibition, which highlights the work of artist-caregivers.

Curated by Sean Desiree and Alisa Sikelianos-Carter, the exhibition is part of the ongoing efforts by the Artist/Mother Podcast Community to provide exposure and opportunities for artists who balance their creative practices with caregiving responsibilities.

The exhibition’s title, “Painting at Night,” was inspired by a conversation on the Artist/Mother Podcast, where artist Allison Reimus referenced a New York Times article suggesting that quality art cannot be created in domestic spaces. The exhibition invites artists to challenge this notion and celebrate the ability to create meaningful work in non-traditional settings.

This year’s exhibition features 51 artworks by 39 artists, including a performance piece. The artists were selected from over 600 submissions, all addressing the complexities of making art while managing caregiving roles. The exhibition aims to challenge the patriarchal myth that good art cannot be made outside conventional spaces and highlights the resilience of artist-caregivers.

Emily Nola, Co-Director of Collar Works, expressed enthusiasm for hosting the exhibition in the Capital Region once again, noting the importance of continuing the dialogue around the intersection of art and caregiving. With Collar Works currently between permanent spaces, Nola and Co-Director Elizabeth Dubben reached out to Opalka Gallery to host this year’s exhibition.

“Everyone benefits when our region’s cultural organizations work together,” said Opalka Gallery Director Amy Griffin, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the exhibition.

The exhibition’s curators, Desiree and Sikelianos-Carter, bring their unique perspectives as artist-caregivers. Desiree’s work focuses on social engagement and challenging societal biases, while Sikelianos-Carter explores themes of light, infinitude, and futurity in her mixed-media practice.

The fall event schedule also includes a musical performance by Allen & Azzaam on Friday, Oct. 4, and a PechaKucha Night on Thursday, Oct. 10, featuring short talks by various speakers, with snacks provided by Druthers Brewing and Honest Weight Food Coop.

The “Painting at Night” exhibition will run through the fall, offering the public a chance to engage with the work of artist-caregivers and participate in a series of thought-provoking events.