Making a new impression

ALBANY — Equal Vision Records officially opened its new downtown Albany headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, marking a major relocation and expansion for the independent record label and its affiliated companies.

Founder Steve Reddy was joined by local officials and Capital Region Chamber President and CEO Mark Eagan at the new facility on South Pearl Street. The move consolidates operations for Equal Vision and its subsidiaries—MerchNow, EVR Promotions and Burlington Record Pressing—into a centralized, modern space designed to support growth in vinyl pressing, merchandise fulfillment and artist promotion.

“This is more than just a new building—it’s a new chapter for Equal Vision and a vote of confidence in Albany,” Reddy said. “We’re proud to grow in a way that creates jobs, supports our artists, and brings new energy to the heart of the city.”

Founded in the early 1990s as a home-based screen-printing operation, Equal Vision has grown into a national player in independent music and merchandise. In response to rising demand for vinyl, the company acquired the assets of Burlington Record Plant in 2023, moving those operations to Albany and reinforcing the need for an expanded headquarters.

Eagan called Equal Vision’s expansion “forward-thinking entrepreneurship” that supports both job creation and cultural development in the region.

The event drew praise from multiple levels of government. State Sen. Patricia Fahy described the relocation as a “vote of confidence” in downtown Albany’s continued revitalization. Assemblymember Gabriella Romero called the move “cause for celebration not just for Equal Vision, but for all of Albany.”

Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy and Mayor Kathy Sheehan each noted the label’s contributions to the local arts economy, with Sheehan adding that Equal Vision represents “the creative spirit that has always defined Albany.”

“This expansion not only underscores the cultural vibrancy of Albany County, but will create new opportunities for local artists, music producers, and fans. Congratulations to Steve Reddy and the entire team on this exciting new chapter,” McCoy said.

The new location will house manufacturing, warehousing, and administrative functions, replacing the company’s former facilities on Fuller Road. It also brings operations for Burlington Record Pressing—formerly based in Vermont—under the same roof.

The headquarters’ opening is the latest sign of renewed investment in downtown Albany, as small businesses and creative ventures continue to repopulate the city’s core.