It’s not where you start

DELMAR — For 50 years, Barbara’s School of the Dance has been an integral part of the community. Since its founding by Barbara Gallager in 1974, the mission behind each class — building confidence in every student — has remained unchanged. From the iconic music she taught with to the values she instilled, Gallager’s legacy is one the current team is determined to preserve and expand for years to come.

“‘It’s not where you start; it’s where you finish’ — that’s the song; we all know that song,” laughed Caley Dalpe, who has been with the company for eight seasons and now serves as the studio’s owner and director following Gallager’s passing in 2020. “It’s never too late to start something new… It’s a definite theme that runs through every part of this business.”

Born in Newark, New Jersey, Gallager initially pursued a career as a precision dancer, showgirl, New York City Rockette, and even circus acrobat. After moving to the Capital Region, she opened Barbara’s School of the Dance in Voorheesville, taking over a space at Happy’s Bar. Her work began in a single studio room, but as the business grew, she relocated to Slingerlands.

The business later moved to Delaware Avenue in Delmar, where a shift in the student population became evident, drawing more dancers from Albany, Ravena, and Delmar. Most recently, the studio relocated to Kenwood Avenue, into a larger space designed to host multiple classes at once.

“‘Toddler Time’ at Barbara’s is a great opportunity for children and their caregivers to meet and play together,” said Diana Buffa, a parent who leads the program. “There are three playrooms where children can enhance their social skills and let their imaginations soar — all while getting physical exercise!”

In addition to toddler programs, the studio offers a wide range of classes for both adults and children. With inclusivity as a central focus, Barbara’s has seen growing success in adult tap classes and its hip-hop group for boys, which increases in size every year.

“I feel like they feel that sense of not being afraid to take risks, being brave, and having courage — because here, you can do no wrong,” said Dalpe.

“Caley has just taken it to a whole new level, and yet we always stress keeping the core values that Barbara taught about instilling confidence in these young girls,” said brand manager Leslie Horn Trosset. “The majority of the dancers here are girls, and they’re facing unprecedented challenges with social media — how it impacts their lives, their studies, and their self-confidence. This is truly a safe space where they can come and leave everything at the door.”

“It’s a transformation of these young girls when they walk in, and it stays with them throughout their lifetime,” Dalpe agreed. She has been with Barbara’s since she met Gallager at age 2, eventually graduating from the studio at 18.

Like most of the studio’s 17 current employees, Dalpe began as a student teacher. She later became a math teacher in Guilderland and taught ice skating before and after school. Dance, she said, helped her navigate personal change and self-acceptance after being diagnosed with alopecia.

Her openness about that journey, Dalpe said, has been a source of inspiration to her students. As they prepare for the 50th anniversary recital, Steal the Show, at Proctors on Saturday, May 17, she is excited for the future. Her vision includes full-scale productions with singing, acting and dancing.

“The first time we went to the recital at Proctors, we were blown away by the amazing talents showcased,” said Buffa, who described Barbara’s as “family.”

“We work tirelessly to make that recital not just a recital — but a show,” said Dalpe. “That was one of Mrs. Gallager’s main things: she would say, ‘It’s not just a recital, it’s a show.’ It mattered to her because she had a Broadway and Rockettes background.”

Dalpe reflected on the full-circle moment of leading the same studio where she once danced onstage in glittering costumes. Now, she guides the next generation of dancers in their own journeys.

“I’m just so thankful that Mrs. Gallager chose me to do this when she was falling ill,” Dalpe said. “It feels really good in my soul knowing we got it right at the right time — that everything happened as it was meant to. We’re continuing her legacy and building on it to truly make a difference in this community.”

In recognition of the company’s impact, Gallager and her mother, Blanche — affectionately remembered by students as the “Cookie Lady” — were honored for their dedication to the betterment of the community. In 2018, Sen. Neil Breslin declared June 6 as “Barbara and Blanche Day.”

“You know what it feels like when you walk into a room and know how genuine someone is,” Dalpe reminisced. “She was the real deal. She always made a point to say, ‘Hello, how are you? How was your day?’ She knew every one of us — not just as students, but as people.”

For Barbara’s, this milestone is more than a celebration of the past. It’s a declaration of its future.

“There’s a lot on the horizon,” Dalpe said. “Fifty is nowhere near where we’re going to end.”