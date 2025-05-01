ALBANY — The Albany Symphony, under the direction of David Alan Miller, will bring the iconic sounds of John Williams to life with a special performance at the Palace Theatre on Saturday, May 3. The evening will feature selections from some of Williams’ most beloved scores, including “Superman,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Harry Potter,” “E.T.,” and “Star Wars.”

The program celebrates Williams’ enduring legacy, showcasing music that has shaped generations of moviegoers. Miller, a Grammy Award-winning conductor, will lead the orchestra through the expansive catalog of one of Hollywood’s most decorated composers.

The performance will take place at the Palace Theatre, located at 19 Clinton Ave. in Albany, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 3. Tickets and additional information are available at palacealbany.org.