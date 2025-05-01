SCHENECTADY—Jenny Marie Dahnke’s voice could sweep you away into a late Friday night, where the hum of jazz and soul drapes a room in velvet.

The influence of Billie Holiday is more than a footnote in her story. It’s audible, tangible, and unmistakable. Though she once held that voice back out of fear, today she’s stepping into the spotlight with purpose. That same voice will soon take her across the country to Los Angeles for a DistroKid-sponsored showcase, if she can raise enough money to get there.

“My band and I were former students of the Music School at [Schenectady County Community College], which is who will be going with me,” Dahnke said. “I am holding some benefit concerts this spring/summer to raise money for us to get out there. All donations and money raised go towards travel expenses.”

Dahnke, who performs under her stage name Jenny Marie, grew up between Florida and New York. Her earliest musical memories come from her father’s home studio. An unfinished basement in Geyser Crest where she first fell in love with sound. Her father, a drummer who once shared a stage with the band Alabama, surrounded her with instruments. By the time she was four, she was serenading her

Saratoga Springs neighbors with Kelly Clarkson’s “Breakaway.”

Still, her path wasn’t lined with accolades early on. Dahnke faced discouragement in her school years—denied solos, passed over in talent shows, even told by a teacher that her voice was too good to be fair to classmates. The message she received was confusing: she was talented, but not invited to share it. “So I retracted,” she said. “But maybe that’s a good thing. It kept me humble.”

Her confidence didn’t come from accolades but from a persona she created. Mama Jean, a sassy alter ego born from a song lyric and an old pair of ripped jeans.

“‘Don’t [mess] with Mama Jean’ — that’s where it all started,” she said. “I had to create someone tougher than I felt at the time. Mama Jean could say the things I couldn’t say yet. She gave me permission to be strong, even when I didn’t feel it. She helped me gain that confidence.

She never left.”

That confidence returned in full after a chance encounter at a Saratoga MLK event. There, singer Roosevelt Baker heard her voice and asked the question that broke something open: “Why are you holding back?” He invited her to sing at the Frederick Allen Lodge on Beekman Street, where she began performing weekly. Those tip jar gigs helped pay for her first apartment at age 21. “They took the first chance on me,” she said. “That place is home.”

Dahnke later enrolled at SUNY Schenectady to study audio production and voice. “I had been in studios before and didn’t like the product I got,” she said. “I decided to learn how to do it myself.” The school’s jazz-heavy curriculum deepened her love for artists like Holiday, whose music had been a salve during hard times. She credits voice instructor Mia Sirocco for teaching her how to sing healthily after years of straining to emulate powerhouse vocalists like Adele and Christina Aguilera.

Now 25, Dahnke records and produces from home, crafting a sound that blends jazz, R&B, and introspective indie-pop. Her latest single, “Atlas” reflects her restless nature and the bittersweet ending of a relationship defined by different worldviews. “There was love,” she said, “but I had to love myself.”

Her upcoming opportunity in Los Angeles comes from a showcase called We Found New Music, curated by Grant Owens and sponsored by DistroKid, the world’s largest independent music distributor. Dahnke submitted on a whim after seeing it through other artists on her feed. “It’s probably the biggest opportunity I’ve gotten yet,” she said. “Almost 300 people come to these shows.”

The trip will cost an estimated $3,000, covering airfare, lodging, and transportation for her and her band. So far, she’s raised about half that through a GoFundMe campaign and two upcoming shows, including an Earth Day performance in Brooklyn on April 26 and a benefit at Stella’s in Schenectady on Tuesday, May 20.

Stella’s, once a historic jazz club, reintroduced music with Dahnke’s help. “We supported them as a new restaurant, and eventually they gave me a shot,” she said. “I’ve played there a few times now.”

Her musical influences span genres and generations. Erykah Badu, Aaliyah, Ashanti, Lana Del Rey, and Gwen Stefani, among others. “R&B is a challenge for me, but a good one,” she said. “The lyrics are more forward, more intimate. It’s helping me grow.”

Dahnke is working toward an R&B release this fall, with singles dropping over the summer. She hasn’t pressed a physical album yet, but if this one resonates, vinyl might be next.

If her six-year-old self could see her now? “She’d say, ‘I told you,’” Dahnke said with a grin. “She was sassy. I’m always trying to get back to her.”

For now, she’s focused on Los Angeles. “I want to meet the right people, get invited back, maybe open on a tour someday,” she said. “But more than anything, I want to show up for myself. No one else is going to do that for me.”

To support Jenny Marie Dahnke’s trip to Los Angeles, visit her GoFundMe page. You can also follow her upcoming performances on social media @jennymariemusic.

Jenny Marie Dahnke runs with her given name these days, but she said she may bring back Mama Jean in the near future. The name evokes a certain swagger that helped her grow into her music. And the confident tone is never a bad thing.